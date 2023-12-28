Home

Video Gallery

EAM Jaishankar conveys PM Modi’s greetings to Putin | Watch

EAM Jaishankar conveys PM Modi’s greetings to Putin | Watch

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. During the meeting, S Jaishankar highlighted the growing ...

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. During the meeting, S Jaishankar highlighted the growing India-Russia ties. He also conveyed Prime Minister Modi’s greetings to Russian Prez Putin.

Trending Now

You may like to read