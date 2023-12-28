By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
EAM Jaishankar conveys PM Modi’s greetings to Putin | Watch
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. During the meeting, S Jaishankar highlighted the growing India-Russia ties. He also conveyed Prime Minister Modi’s greetings to Russian Prez Putin.