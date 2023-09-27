Home

EAM Jaishankar: In Manipur, efforts on to bring back sense of normalcy

Speaking at the ‘Discussion at Council on Foreign Relations’ in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that efforts ...

Speaking at the ‘Discussion at Council on Foreign Relations’ in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that efforts are underway to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns in Manipur and said that one aspect of the problem has been the “destabilising impact” of migrants, combined with some other tensions which have a long history.

