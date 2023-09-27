Top Trending Videos

EAM Jaishankar: In Manipur, efforts on to bring back sense of normalcy

Published: September 27, 2023 12:54 PM IST

By Video Desk

Speaking at the ‘Discussion at Council on Foreign Relations’ in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that efforts ...

Speaking at the ‘Discussion at Council on Foreign Relations’ in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that efforts are underway to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns in Manipur and said that one aspect of the problem has been the “destabilising impact” of migrants, combined with some other tensions which have a long history.

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>