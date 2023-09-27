By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
EAM Jaishankar: In Manipur, efforts on to bring back sense of normalcy
Speaking at the ‘Discussion at Council on Foreign Relations’ in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that efforts ...
Speaking at the ‘Discussion at Council on Foreign Relations’ in New York, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that efforts are underway to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns in Manipur and said that one aspect of the problem has been the “destabilising impact” of migrants, combined with some other tensions which have a long history.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.