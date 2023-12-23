Home

EAM Jaishankar slams Pakistan, talks tough on cross-border terrorism

Cornering Pakistan over terrorism, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on December 23 said that if somebody is practicing cross-border ...

Cornering Pakistan over terrorism, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on December 23 said that if somebody is practicing cross-border terrorism, you need to respond and impose a cost out there. Speaking at the event, EAM said, “Terrorism started at the moment of our independence when so-called raiders came from across Pakistan. What has changed in this country today, I think the Mumbai 26/11, to me, was the tipping point.

