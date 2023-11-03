Home

Video Gallery

EAM Jaishankar talks in support of Palestinians; reiterates India’s call for two-state solution

EAM Jaishankar talks in support of Palestinians; reiterates India’s call for two-state solution

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar reiterated India’s call for a two-state solution for the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. He ...

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar reiterated India’s call for a two-state solution for the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. He said that there must be a solution to the problems faced by the Palestinian people.

He said, “What happened on October 7 is a big act of terrorism and the subsequent happenings after that, have taken the entire region to a different direction. We all find terrorism unacceptable and we have to stand up against terrorism but there is also an issue of Palestine. There has to be a solution to the problems faced by the Palestinian people. Our view is that it has to be a two-state solution. If you have to find a solution, you have to find it through dialogue and negotiation. You cannot find a solution through conflict and terrorism so we will support that as well. Given the current situation, we believe that international humanitarian law must be respected by everybody.”