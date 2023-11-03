By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
EAM Jaishankar talks in support of Palestinians; reiterates India’s call for two-state solution
India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar reiterated India’s call for a two-state solution for the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. He ...
India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar reiterated India’s call for a two-state solution for the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. He said that there must be a solution to the problems faced by the Palestinian people.
He said, “What happened on October 7 is a big act of terrorism and the subsequent happenings after that, have taken the entire region to a different direction. We all find terrorism unacceptable and we have to stand up against terrorism but there is also an issue of Palestine. There has to be a solution to the problems faced by the Palestinian people. Our view is that it has to be a two-state solution. If you have to find a solution, you have to find it through dialogue and negotiation. You cannot find a solution through conflict and terrorism so we will support that as well. Given the current situation, we believe that international humanitarian law must be respected by everybody.”