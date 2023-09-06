EAM on G20: “We are India, we know how to handle the world…”

Home

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured that the G20 Summit would go without a hitch. He was asked if President Joe Biden will overshadow other national leaders, noting that India is once again paying too much attention as the host nation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 06 said that everything will be done smoothly during the G20 Summit. He was questioned whether President Joe Biden’s presence will overshadow other country leaders, feeling that India as a host country is again paying too much attention.To this, he said, “I think you will see that everybody will come in smoothly. Nobody will have to wait for anybody else. The G20 is a collective exercise. We will deal with it in that. Look, we are India. You know we are India.

