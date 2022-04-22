These Are Some Simple Things You Can Do to Help Protect the Earth. Cut down on what you throw away. Follow the three “R’s” to conserve natural resources and landfill space. Volunteer for cleanups in your community. You can get involved in protecting your watershed, too. When you further your own education, you can help others understand the importance and value of our natural resources. The less water you use, the less runoff and wastewater that eventually end up in the ocean. Buy less plastic and bring a reusable shopping bag. Energy-efficient light bulbs reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Also, flip the light switch off when you leave the room. Trees provide food and oxygen. They help save energy, clean the air, and help combat climate change.