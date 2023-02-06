Earthquake In Turkey: PM Modi Reacts After 7.8 Quake Kills 300
A major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday
Earthquake In Turkey: PM Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives due to earthquake in Turkey, Syria. PM Modi said India stands in solidarity with people of Turkey. He also said India is ready to offer all possible assistance. Earlier, a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria. As many as 360 people were killed and several buildings collapsed. Watch video
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.