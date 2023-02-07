Home

Earthquake Kills 4000: How India Is Helping The Two Nations? – Watch Video

India dispatched the first batch of humanitarian aid along with a rescue team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Turkey

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 rippled through countries Turkey and Syria with the death toll climbing over 4,000. Dozens of nations have pledged aid and assistance to the two nations. India also dispatched its first batch of relief material, along with NDRF teams, to Turkey.