Earthquake Of 6.3 Magnitude Hits Nepal, Severe Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR, Here’s What To Do After An Earthquake – Watch Video

Nepal was today hit by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake. The Delhi-NCR regions also felt shocking tremors. Watch video to know what to do after an earthquake.

Earthquake news today: An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal on 9 th November. It killed at least 6 people in a house collapse incident in Doti district. Shocking tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining cities around 2 am today. The tremors lasted for about 10 seconds and we’re reported from Gurugram and Noida as well. The depth of earthquake was about 10 km, according to national center for Seismology. Well, there are certain things that you should do after an earthquake. Watch video.