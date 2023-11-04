Home

Video Gallery

Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude claims 128 lives in Nepal, PM Modi “deeply saddened”

Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude claims 128 lives in Nepal, PM Modi “deeply saddened”

A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Nepal in the late hours of November 03. The epicenter of the quake ...

A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Nepal in the late hours of November 03. The epicenter of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km. As many as 128 people lost their lives and at least 141 people were injured. PM Modi expressed his grief over the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake in Nepal.