Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude claims 128 lives in Nepal, PM Modi “deeply saddened”

Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude claims 128 lives in Nepal, PM Modi “deeply saddened”

A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Nepal in the late hours of November 03. The epicenter of the quake ...

Updated: November 4, 2023 5:42 PM IST

By Video Desk

A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Nepal in the late hours of November 03. The epicenter of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km. As many as 128 people lost their lives and at least 141 people were injured. PM Modi expressed his grief over the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake in Nepal.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.