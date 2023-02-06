Home

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.8 Jolts Turkey, Take a look At Top 5 Deadliest Earthquakes Ever Recorded – Watch Video

Turkey was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake today. The Earthquake evoked memories of previous ones that have caused extensive damage and killed millions. Let us take a look at the deadliest earthquakes of the world.

Turkey earthquake: A 7.8 strong earthquake struck Turkey near Syrian border. The earthquake injured several and killed over 641 people and it’s still mounting. Dozens of buildings have collapsed. Earthquake had it’s epicentre in Gaziantep about 90 kilometres from the Syrian border. This is the region which houses millions of refugees from the Syrian civil war. The quake was felt as far away as Cairo. The Earthquake evoked memories of previous ones that have caused extensive damage and killed millions. Let us take a look at the deadliest earthquakes of the world.