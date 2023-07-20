Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Earth’s Day is Getting Longer: What’s the Mystery?
Earth's rotation has been slowing down due to friction effects associated with the tides driven by the Moon. That process adds about 2.3 milliseconds to the length of each day every century. A few billion years ago an Earth day was only about 19 hours.
