Are you too lazy to hit a gym? Doing cardio workout at home can be the best way to change your routine and keep growing. Home cardio workout is an efficient way to burn those extra calories, boost your metabolism, and improve your cardiovascular endurance. To blast fat, firstly you need to do the warm-up. This is important to get the blood flowing and to get the muscles warmed up for more strenuous challenges to follow and prepare your mind and body to jumpstart a cardio workout. You can just spend a couple of minutes and do some basic exercise. Being with arm swing then go to torso twists, and then do front kicks. There are various other cardio exercises that you can easily do at home. Watch this video to know about them.