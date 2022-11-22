Workout Tips: Healthy Pre Workout Meals That Will Boost Your Stamina | Watch Video

Eating the right food before and after a workout can help you reach your goals. Here are some pre-workout meals for you.

Oatmeal: Oatmeal is great before your morning workouts when you’re running on an empty stomach. Oatmeal is known to settle well and is also a great source of energy.

Brown rice with chicken: Brown rice is absorbed slowly and is a good source of fiber and carbs. You can eat about one medium size bowl of brown rice with two pieces of chicken as a Pre Workout.

Bananas: They contain sugar and starch that give energy to the body. They are very rich in carbohydrates thus making them a perfect pre-workout.

Peanut butter sandwich: A peanut butter sandwich is a great source of carbs and good fats. A peanut butter sandwich provides a great strength boost during the workout.

Yogurt: Curds or Dahi contain calcium and proteins and a bit of natural sugar present in small quantities. Curd is easy on the stomach and the digestive system hence making it a great option to consume it.

Written By: Keshav Mishra