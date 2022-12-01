Vijay Devarakonda Questioned By ED In Funding Of Liger; List of His Blockbuster Movies | Watch Video

Vijay Devarakonda Controversy: Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda was questioned by the ED about the funding for his recent film, Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar. Watch Video to see Vijay devarakonda’s blockbuster films.

Vijay Devarakonda Controversy: The Enforcement Directorate on November 30th, 2022 questioned actor Vijay Devarakonda in connection with the funding of the film ‘Liger’. According to sources, Vijay was questioned in a case related to an alleged FEMA violation. Vijay was recently seen in the sports action film ‘Liger’ opposite Ananya Panday, which flopped badly at the box office. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also starred Ramya Krishnan in the lead. In this video we have shared Vijay Devarakonda’s blockbuster movies.

Written by- Ananya