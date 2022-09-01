Vitamin B21 foods for stamina and strength: One of the most important vitamins in the body vitamin B 12 is integral to normal functioning of the body and organs. It plays a vital role in protecting the nerves in the body, gives energy to body and also helps in production of red blood cells. Having vitamin b 12 rich foods can fill you with. Energy and can also boost your stamina. In this video we have listed down top 5 vitamin b 12 rich food items that will help you increase stamina and strength in the body. Watch full list in the video.Also Read - Mustard Seed Benefits: Curing Headache To Improving Digestion, Miraculous Health Benefits Of Mustard Seeds - Watch Video