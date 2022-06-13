Foods that you can eat even after they are expired: Whenever we buy a product we always tend to see it’s manufacturing and expiry date. Every packaged food item has got an expiry date and it is best to use them within that specific time period. But you will be surprised to know that there are certain food items that do come with a specific expiry date but can be used even after the expiration. These foods can preserve them naturally without going bad if they are refrigerated properly. In this video, we will be listing out food items that can be used even after expiration. Watch video.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Include Milk In Your Beauty Routine, Skin Benefits Of Milk - Watch Video