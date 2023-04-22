Top Trending Videos

Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam spread Eid joy as they greet fans outside Mannat – Watch Video

Published: April 22, 2023 5:48 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Eid with his fans at his Mumbai residence, Mannat. Thousands of fans gathered outside his house to catch a glimpse of the actor, who greeted them with his signature pose, waving his hands and throwing flying kisses. Dressed in a white T-shirt and jeans, Shah Rukh Khan’s presence was a delight for the fans, who cheered and applauded in response. The event was a joyful celebration of Eid for both the star and his fans, with pictures and videos of the occasion circulating on social media, providing a glimpse of the festive spirit.

Published Date: April 22, 2023 5:48 PM IST