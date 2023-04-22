Eid 2023: Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Hrithik Roshan and many more send warm wishes on festival – Watch Video
The festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, was celebrated on April 22, 2023, and was widely celebrated by Muslims across the world. Many celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Mahesh Babu, and Dhanush, took to social media to wish their fans and followers a happy Eid. They shared pictures and messages that were full of warmth and joy, promoting communal harmony and spreading the festive cheer. The messages were well-received by fans and followers, who appreciated the celebrities’ efforts to celebrate this important festival.
