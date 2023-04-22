Superstar Salman Khan Spreads Eid Cheer Amongst Fans Outside His Home- Watch Video
Salman Khan’s fans were in for a treat this Eid, as his much-awaited movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ finally hit the screens after a four-year gap. The buzz surrounding the film was electric, especially at single-screen theatres, where fans flocked to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. And if that wasn’t enough, Salman also made an appearance on his balcony to greet his fans, who were eagerly waiting outside his house. The actor looked dapper in a blue Pathani kurta as he waved at the cheering crowd.
