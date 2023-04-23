Superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Steal the Show at Arpita-Aayush’s Star-Studded Eid Bash – Watch Video
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, two of Bollywood's biggest stars, delighted fans by posing for a selfie together during Eid.
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, delighted fans by posing for a selfie together during Eid. They were later spotted at a party hosted by Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, where Salman looked sharp in a black formal shirt and navy blue denim trousers, while Aamir opted for a casual yet stylish look with a striped red kurta and denim trousers. The event was star-studded, with young actor Kartik Aaryan also in attendance, dressed in a trendy black shirt and blue denim trousers. Overall, it was a thrilling event that left fans buzzing with excitement.
