Eid Al-Adha: Devotees Offer Namaz At Taj Mahal On The Pious Occasion – Watch Video

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as ‘Sacrifice Feast’, is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for ‘Allah’.

Eid Al-Adha: Devotees offered Namaz on Eid al-Adha at Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on June 29. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as ‘Sacrifice Feast’, is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for ‘Allah’. It is the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.