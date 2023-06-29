By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Eid Al-Adha: Devotees Offer Namaz At Taj Mahal On The Pious Occasion – Watch Video
Eid Al-Adha: Devotees offered Namaz on Eid al-Adha at Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on June 29. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as ‘Sacrifice Feast’, is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for ‘Allah’. It is the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.