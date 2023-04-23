Home

Video Gallery

Bollywood Beauties Turn Heads in Glam Ethnic Wear at Star-Studded Eid Party: Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Kangana Ranaut and More – Watch Video

Bollywood Beauties Turn Heads in Glam Ethnic Wear at Star-Studded Eid Party: Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Kangana Ranaut and More – Watch Video

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's grand Eid bash was the talk of the town. Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion with their dazzling ethnic avatars. The gorgeous Katrina Kaif made a spectacular appearance after a long hiatus.

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand Eid bash was the talk of the town. Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion with their dazzling ethnic avatars. The gorgeous Katrina Kaif made a spectacular appearance after a long hiatus. Shehnaaz Gill was a sight to behold in a stunning pink ethnic ensemble, while Palak Tiwari opted for a classy black saree with killer heels. Kangana Ranaut stole the show with her retro hairstyle and gorgeous suit. The event was a star-studded affair, with the divas showing off their best ethnic game. Overall, it was a lavish celebration of the festival of Eid.