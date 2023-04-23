Bollywood Beauties Turn Heads in Glam Ethnic Wear at Star-Studded Eid Party: Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Kangana Ranaut and More – Watch Video
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's grand Eid bash was the talk of the town. Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion with their dazzling ethnic avatars. The gorgeous Katrina Kaif made a spectacular appearance after a long hiatus.
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s grand Eid bash was the talk of the town. Bollywood celebrities graced the occasion with their dazzling ethnic avatars. The gorgeous Katrina Kaif made a spectacular appearance after a long hiatus. Shehnaaz Gill was a sight to behold in a stunning pink ethnic ensemble, while Palak Tiwari opted for a classy black saree with killer heels. Kangana Ranaut stole the show with her retro hairstyle and gorgeous suit. The event was a star-studded affair, with the divas showing off their best ethnic game. Overall, it was a lavish celebration of the festival of Eid.
Also Read:
- Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid Bash: Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor and More Celebrate in Style - Watch Video
- Shehnaaz Gill's 'Eid ka Joda' is Feast for The Eyes as She Dons Gorgeous Pink Sharara Set Worth Rs 69k- See PICS
- Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Throws Eid 2023 Bash; Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Kangana Ranaut And Other Biggies Attend
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.