Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, is celebrated on the first day of Shawaal, the Islamic calendar’s tenth month, after a month of fasting and feasting during the holy month of Ramadan. In this video we are showcasing different sweet items that one can make for the special occasion of Eid ul-Fitr 2022 at home, from Mango Phirni to Sharbat-E-Khaas.