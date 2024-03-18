Home

Electoral Bonds data: SC orders SBI to disclose unique numbers by March 21

The Supreme Court on Monday yet again pulled up the State Bank of India (SBI) saying it can’t be selective and has to disclose all “conceivable” electoral bond details in its possession, including alpha-numeric unique numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party.

The Supreme Court once more pulled up the State Bank of India on Monday, asserting that it cannot be selective and must divulge all conceivable details regarding electoral bonds in its possession. This includes alpha-numeric unique numbers that would disclose the link between the buyer and the recipient political party.

Supreme court has asked the SBI to disclose all the details of the bonds and it should not wait for further orders on this aspect.

On March 15, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the country’s largest bank to explain the reasons for the non-disclosure of unique alpha-numeric numbers in compliance of its directions, saying the SBI was “duty bound” to reveal them.

Now let me explain you what is unique alpha-numeric numbers?

Each bond is assigned a distinct alphanumeric code, when disclosed by the SBI, it will facilitate the correlation of donors with the respective recipient parties.

The reports claim that At present, the SBI has given the data to the election commission in two silos – donors who purchased bonds and recipients who encashed them – and the link is missing.

According to Supreme court, currently there is no manner of doubt that the SBI was required to disclose all details. This, we clarify, will include the alpha-numeric number and the serial number, if any, of the bonds redeemed

Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for the SBI told the apex court that if the numbers of electoral bonds are to be given, “we will give them”.

If we talk about the amount then BJP received the maximum funds through these bonds at ₹ 6,986.5 crore then second comes TMC 1,397 crore and at third spot comes Congress with 1,334 cr.

Earlier on 15 March, the EC had released the first detailed data on electoral bonds, after sourcing it from the State Bank of India. The apex bank was asked by SC to submit data to EC.

