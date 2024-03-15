Home

Electoral Bonds Data: Top 10 donors are a third of total donations by value | supreme Court

In recent years, electoral bonds have become a significant avenue for corporate donations to political parties in India and after all the debates and orders The Election Commission has uploaded electoral bonds data that it got from the SBI, following a Supreme Court order.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR is toping the list and spent ₹ 1,368 crore. Then on 2nd spot comes Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd who donated 966 crores. Qwik Supply Chain Pvt Ltd comes third with 410 crore. followed by them Vedanta Ltd – ₹ 400 crore, no. 5 Haldia Energy Ltd – ₹ 377 crore, Bharti Group – ₹ 247 crore, Essel Mining & Industries Ltd – ₹ 224 crore, Western UP Power Transmission Company Ltd – ₹ 220 crore, Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd – ₹ 195 crore and at tenth spot comes Madanlal Ltd – ₹ 185 crore.

According to SBI said the data pertains to electoral bonds purchased and redeemed between April 12, 2019 and February 15, 2024.

A total of 22,217 bonds were bought during this period

The State Bank of India shared the data with the poll panel on March 12. The poll panel has published the details on ‘Disclosure of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI’ in two parts. The first part contains the list of political parties along with the amount they have received. The second contains the names of all the companies that have purchased the bonds. However, the data does not show any link between the donor and the recipients.

These figures underscore the growing influence of corporate entities in shaping political landscapes. It’s essential for transparency measures to ensure accountability and maintain the integrity of democratic processes.

Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving story. Remember, your awareness shapes the future of democracy.

