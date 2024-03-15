Home

Electoral Bonds: Who is ‘Lottery King’ Santiago Martin, whose firm donated ₹1368 crore? | SBI | BJP

The electoral bonds data was published on the official website of the Election Commission of India. The data was provided ...

The electoral bonds data was published on the official website of the Election Commission of India. The data was provided to the ECI by the State Bank of India, which was ordered to do so by the Supreme Court. The list showed top 10 companies who donated bif amounts. A company named Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR donated the most amount of money to political parties.

Today, we’re unraveling the story behind Future Gaming, the biggest donor on the electoral bonds list.

According to data Coimbatore-based Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd donated ₹1,368 crore to political parties through electoral bonds.

The company is founded by Santiago Martin also known as Lottery King of India, in 1991. The company was founded in Tamil Nadu, but after the ban of lottery in the state, Martin moved most of his business to Kerala and Karnataka.

Future Gaming currently operates in 13 Indian states where the lottery is still legal – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, and West Bengal. In Nagaland and Sikkim.

Martin is the President of the All India Federation of Lottery Trade and Allied Industries. His company Future Gaming has a workforce of over 1000 employees.

According to reports in PTI, Despite being one of the biggest lottery companies in India, Future Gaming has had multiple allegations posed against it by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED has alleged that the firm has been illegally diverting lottery ticket sales proceeds to gifts and incentives

As Future Gaming continues to make waves in both the gaming industry and political funding, it prompts important questions about the dynamics between business, politics, and governance.

