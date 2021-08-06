When it comes to stopping pollution by reducing dependency on Internal Combustion Engine vehicles, India is far from behind anyone in the list of countries with the most number of vehicles.

What is the issue with the expansion of electric vehicles in India (EV's)

The initial cost of owning an electric vehicle is higher than the conventional automobiles

Infrastructure is one issue that is further suppressing the sales of EVs in India

Electric Vehicles are relatively new in terms of technology and any new thing takes time to penetrate in society

To encourage the penetration of electric vehicles in the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification to exempt battery-operated vehicles from the payment of fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate. In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery-operated vehicles from the payment of fees for the assignment of new registration marks. This has been notified to encourage e-mobility, it added.

Apart from this the central government, is putting efforts by offering subsidies under the FAME II scheme the state governments are further helping buyers by offering additional benefits. FAME is a policy by the Department of Heavy Industries and is an acronym for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles.