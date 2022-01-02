EV’s that will come in 2022 : This year we witnessed so many technologies and gadget launches. But one technology that gained limelight was the launch of electric vehicles. A number of electronic vehicles like Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV’s were launched in 2021 and this new year we will be witnessing many such EV launches. Checkout this video where we have listed down electronic vehicles that launched in 2021 and electronic vehicles that will launch in 2022.Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review: First Ever Foldable Smartphone With 3300mAh Battery And 128GB Storage, Worth Buying Or Not? Watch Video