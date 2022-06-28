Elnaaz Nourozi: Elnaaz Norouzi has been garnering headlines for her item number in JugJugg Jeeyo. Her cameo in the film has been greatly appreciated by the people. Talking about her dance number, her sizzling looks and dance in the song Dupatta has charmed the audience. She was recently spotted outside a PVR where she came to watch JugJugg Jeeyo with her buddies. She looked stunning in her cool casual look. She was seen interacting with the media. The Sacred Games actress opened up on her working experience with Anil Kapoor and her upcoming projects as well. Watch video to know what more she revealed.Also Read - Top 5 Indian Serials Whose Cringeworthy And Terrible VFX Left Us In Splits - Watch Video