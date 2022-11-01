Twitter Video: Reports state Twitter is considering a $20 monthly subscription for blue checkmarks. Now that Elon Musk is helm of the Twitter, he is reportedly working towards some major changes in twitter. The changes are set to be introduced in the Twitter Blue subscription and verification process which provides a ‘Blue tick’. Musk also plans to hike the subscription prices considerably for the twitter blue tick subscription. Previously Twitter Blue, the company’s optional subscription plan use to charge $4.99 per month. According to a report, Musk plans to charge users $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. Twitter accounts that already have the verification, will have to pay up for the blue tick. The report suggests that verified users will have a total 90 days to move to Twitter Blue. If the verified user fails to pay for blue tick they will end up losing their tick. Watch video to know full details. Also Read - Chief Twit Elon Musk Dissolves Twitter's Board, Is Now The Only Director

Written By: Keshav Mishra