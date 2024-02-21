Home

Elon Musk to Send one million people to mars

Have you ever wanted to travel to the Mars, well Elon Musk might make your dream come true.

According to Elon Musk Mars Plan he wants to take one million people to Mars, claiming that he is working on a “game plan” to achieve this. Earlier, he had said that he wants human to land on Mars in 2029. But Elon Musk’s company SpaceX planned for their first manned trip to Mars this year.

Now this plan was pushed to 2026 after which Elon Musk suggested 2029 would be the year when 1 million people can land on the Mars

Recently on twitter a post claimed that SpaceX’s Starship will “take us to Mars”, Elon Musk replied, “We are mapping out a game plan to get a million people to Mars. Civilisation only passes the single-planet Great Filter when Mars can survive even if Earth supply ships stop coming.”

The Great Filter is the idea that a species must make it past some form of barrier to survival. Elon Musk has earlier said that humans need to become an “multi-planet species” to ensure our long-term survival.

