Delhi Liquior scam: K Kavitha plotted with Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders, involved in Rs 100 cr bribe

The ED alleged that BRS leader K Kavitha and several others made a top secret plan with top AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to secure favours in the Delhi excise policy. According to PTI they paid Rs 100 crore to the ruling political party in Delhi. MLC Kavitha who is daughter of former Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested by the federal agency last week from her Hyderabad residence. She will remain in ED custody until March 23.

ED asserted that through “acts of corruption and conspiracy” in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy 2021, a constant flow of illicit funds in the shape of kickbacks from wholesalers was generated for the AAP. It is also mentioned in the report that Kavitha and her associates were to recover the proceeds of crime paid in advance to AAP and to further generate profits of crime from this entire conspiracy.

Kavitha is finally caught by the ED as she previously maintained her innocence, stating that she had not engaged in any wrongdoing and accused the Centre of manipulating the ED due to the BJP’s inability to gain traction in Telangana. Now just that AAP accused BJP of deploying the ED and CBI as “goons” to eliminate political adversaries. According to the report, searched were conducted at 245 locations nationwide since the case was filed in 2022.

It has arrested 15 individuals, including former Delhi deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, and several liquor businessmen. Six charge sheets have been filed in the case thus far.

