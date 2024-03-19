Home

Elvish Yadav arrested: Upto 20 years in jail if proven guilty in rave party case

In a recent development, popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav finds himself in a legal battle with potentially severe consequences.

He has reportedly admitted to authorities that he facilitated the snake venom for rave parties.

He also reportedly confessed to meeting all individuals caught by police in connection with the utilisation of snake venom as drugs during a party held in Noida in November of the previous year.

Though, he is not found guilty yet but was taken into custody by the Noida Police on Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident. Subsequently, he was presented before a court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. Notably, Yadav is one of six individuals named in an FIR filed.

Now let’s just understand if found guilty then what can be the reppercussions?

The charges against Yadav include violations under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, as well as sections 120B, 284, and 289 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to criminal conspiracy, negligent conduct involving poison endangering human safety, and negligent conduct with respect to animals

charges under the stringent provisions of Section 8, 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been added to the case. Forensic reports have previously confirmed the presence of snake venom in samples collected from the party venue.

Now if the If the substance consumed is cocaine, morphine or any other specified narcotic drug, the punishment can extend up to one year of imprisonment, or a fine up to twenty thousand rupees, or both.

For other substances, the punishment can extend up to six months of imprisonment, or a fine up to ten thousand rupees, or both.

Those involved in financing or harboring individuals engaged in such activities may face imprisonment ranging from ten to twenty years, along with a fine ranging from one to two lakh rupees.

Depending on the specific circumstances and charges faced by the individual, the jail term can vary. However, based on the mentioned sections, the maximum imprisonment Elvish Yadav can face is twenty years with no possibility of bail.

Well internet has currently mixed feeling Elvish Yadav has mass fan base, while few fans are in grief while others are really angry. It is just the matter of time when we get to know what happens next

