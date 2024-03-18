Home

Elvish Yadav Arrested: What Exactly is this Case; Why is Snake Venom Used at Rave Parties?

Elvish Yadav, the 26-year-old YouTube, who was arrested by the Noida Police is sent to the judicial custody in connection ...

Elvish Yadav, the 26-year-old YouTube, who was arrested by the Noida Police is sent to the judicial custody in connection with the snake venom case and now there are reports that he confessed to the crime.

This comes a month after samples were collected from a rave party in Noida last year, which confirmed use of venom of Cobra and Krait snake species as drugs.

Five people who were arrested last year after the police busted the snake smuggling racket. Noe first let’s understand what is this case about?

People for Animals’ NGO by Maneka Gandhi filed a complaint against Yadav and five others for allegedly providing snake venom at a party in Noida. They conducted a sting operation in which they asked Alvish Yadav to organise a rave party and get Cobra venom.

On November 2, Yadav along with five others, including snake charmers, were arrested. The police also found a video of Elvish Yadav with two snakes. Yadav, who had earlier denied any involvement in the case. He also told media that he has no connection to the rave parties, and the snakes belonged to a production house.

Snake venom is allegedly used to induce intoxication among people, especially at rave parties. It does not typically produce an alcohol-like high, but can induce symptoms that could have effects on the nervous system and other psychological processes.

Due to neurotoxins present in the snake venom can affect which reportedly remains for six to seven days. This form of addiction is called ophidism, which could be life-threatening.

The snake is injected with chemicals to make the venom more effective, and then the addicts are deliberately bitten by the reptile on the tongue or the lips.

Charges under the stringent section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were also added to the case. The forensic reports earlier confirmed the presence of snake venom in samples collected from the party.

If we talk about Yadav’s first night in jail then according to reports, he had a sleepless first night in jail. He was also treated like other inmates despite being a celebrity. He was served the same food as other’s were given and was given three blankes as per the rules.

Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap told Jagran that Elvish has been kept in the quarantine barrack currently. He will soon be moved the general barracks. He also said that he was served from the jail menu which included puri, vegetables and halwa.

He further said Elvish was restless and spent most parts of the night awake. The other inmates have been discussing about him and it is most likely that he will meet his family on Monday, March 18.

