Emotional moment! Sudan evacuees reunite with families at Gujarat’s Rajkot bus stand – Watch Video

More than 150 stranded Indian evacuees reached Gujarat’s Rajkot bus stand, on May 02, from war-torn Sudan under Operation Kaveri. At the bus stand, the evacuees were welcomed with roses and toffees and the drums were played to welcome them. ADM Rajkot S J Khachar, who was there at the Rajkot bus stand to receive the evacuees, said that 156 people, who have reached earlier in Ahemdabad from Sudan, have reached Rajkot and will be sent to their houses and earlier two senior citizens were sent back to their homes by ambulance. Also Evacuees after reaching Rajkot from Sudan said “We are very thankful to PM Modi and Indian Navy”