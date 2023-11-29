Home

Video Gallery

Emotional scenes as 12 more hostages released by Hamas | Israel Hamas War

Emotional scenes as 12 more hostages released by Hamas | Israel Hamas War

Twelve more hostages were freed Tuesday from Gaza captivity in exchange for Palestinian prisoners under an extended truce, as mediators ...

Twelve more hostages were freed Tuesday from Gaza captivity in exchange for Palestinian prisoners under an extended truce, as mediators worked for a lasting halt to the seven-week war. Ten Israelis and two Thais were released, the Israeli prime minister’s office said with the army saying they were handed over to the Red Cross and were “inside Israeli territory”. Israel’s prison services later said 30 Palestinian detainees were released under the truce deal.