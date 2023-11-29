By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Emotional scenes as 12 more hostages released by Hamas | Israel Hamas War
Twelve more hostages were freed Tuesday from Gaza captivity in exchange for Palestinian prisoners under an extended truce, as mediators worked for a lasting halt to the seven-week war. Ten Israelis and two Thais were released, the Israeli prime minister’s office said with the army saying they were handed over to the Red Cross and were “inside Israeli territory”. Israel’s prison services later said 30 Palestinian detainees were released under the truce deal.