This video has gone viral on internet. In this video a lady is feeding curd rice to a stary dog. She can be seen sitting on the platform and feeding him from a bowl. Dog’s name is Kutush and he is about 5 years old. This video was originally shared on Facebook on 24th April. This video has more than 5k views and likes. This video was shot at West Bengal’s Dum Dum Cantonment railway station. This lady comes to the station 3 times a day to feed him. This cute video will melt your heart.