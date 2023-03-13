Home

Emotional Viral Video: Visually Impaired Woman Feeds Milk To Puppy, Internet Is Emotional | Watch Video

Emotional Viral Video: A sweet video goes viral on social media. A visually impaired woman sits outside a tourist spot with a small puppy. The woman feeds the puppy milk from the bottle. The puppy gulped down the milk quickly. She even wipes milk from puppy’s mouth. The clip was shared on Instagram and has won many Hearts. The clip has over 5 million views. Watch the viral video here.