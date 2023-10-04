Home

Encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on October 04. Earlier today, a search operation launched by security forces was underway in the Kalakote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, the officials said. A joint operation by the Indian Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force was launched in the area after specific intelligence about the movement of some unidentified individuals was received by the J&K police. The search operation started after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the forest area of Kalakote on Monday evening.

