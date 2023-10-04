England Cricket Team Arrives In Ahmedabad For The ICC World Cup Opening Match

Home

Defending champion England Cricket Team arrived in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad for the ICC World Cup opening match on October 5. Preparations are in full swing at world’s largest stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The opening match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand is scheduled at the stadium on October 5. India will also clash with Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. The final match of the ODI World Cup is also scheduled at the stadium on November 19

