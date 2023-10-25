Home

England vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023: England Is Ready To Win Do Or Die Game Against Sri Lanka

The defending champions have not been able to produce kind of cricket they were playing or known to play in this World Cup, but they are ready to make comeback in the tournament with the match against Sri Lanka. England have lost three games out of four in this tournament and are in dire need to win the next matches to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive. “We’ve been playing aggressive cricket since 2015 and done it quite well. I think the lack of that way of cricket has probably cost us a little bit in this tournament. “I think we need to play that way, but without slogging the ball, but just be that really aggressive side that we know we can be,” said Ali in the pre-match press conference.