Entertainment: Which Are The Top 10 Indian Movies Of 2022 According To IMDb? Watch Video
Top Movies 2022: IMDb has released the annual list of movies for 2022. South films dominated this year with the too-strong subject and screenwriting, and the Bollywood film 'The Kashmir Files' stayed in the spotlight throughout. Watch this video to know about top Indian movie of 2022 according to IMDb.
IMDb Top Indian Movies 2022: IMDb the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, unveiled the 10 Indian that were most popular with IMDb users worldwide. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, IMDb determines its list of the most popular movies by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. In this video know about top 10 Indian movies according to IMDb. Watch Video
Written By: Amit Kumar
