Nikki Tamboli Bold Looks: Former Big boss Contestant and Telgu movie Actress Nikki Tamboli turns the temperature up, as she goes braless for a magazine photoshoot. Nikki was one of the most famous contestants of big boss. She Always does something that grabs everyone's attention. Something similar happened this time as Nikki posted some really bold and sexy pictures of herself on Instagram. Nikki Tamboli has a huge fan following on Instagram. She always seems active and shares bold pictures with her fans. In the latest photoshoot, Nikki Tamboli is wearing an excessive revealing outfit and showing off her killer acts. Nikki is braless and backless in this photoshoot.

