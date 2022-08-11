Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Public Review: Is Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Starrer A Hit or Flop? Know From the Audience - Watch Video

Raksha Bandhan Movie Premiere: Raksha Bandhan movie is the story of a brother and his four sisters. Akshay Kumar essayed the character of Kedarnath while his younger sisters – Gayatri (Sadia Khateeb), Saraswati (Sahejmeen Kaur), Laxmi (Smrithi Srikanth), and Durga (Deepika Khanna) played the respective roles. The film is all about brother-sister relationships. The film has released in the theaters now. Last night the premiere of the movie took place, many celebs attended the party. Celebrities praised the film and said ' The movie is a must watch'. Many of them got emotional too after watching the film.

Written by- Ananya