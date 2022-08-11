Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Movie Premiere: Celebrities Give A Thumbs Up to the Film, Say 'A Must Watch' - Watch Video

Raksha Bandhan movie Public Review Video: After Atrangi Re!, director Aanand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma have collaborated again. Kanika Dhillon has co-written this family drama starring Akshay Kumar. While, Aanand L Rai has brought siblings’ love and support for one another on-screen beautifully. Now the film is out in theaters. After the first show audience has given their reaction to the film. Watch this video to know what the audience has to say about the film Raksha Bandhan, know whether it is a hit or a flop. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Public Review: Is Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Starrer A Hit or Flop? Know From the Audience - Watch Video

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Review: Akshay Kumar Starrer is Old-School Hindi Cinema That Reflects The Evils of Dowry in Indian Metros