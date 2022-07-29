The high anticipated psychological thriller ‘Ek Villain Returns’ was released in theatres today. The film stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The film is a sequel to Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villain. Since the film’s trailer was released, there had been a lot of buzz and anticipation among fans. Netizens call it A gripping thriller with a great performance, all the lead actors did a fantastic job. People loved the movie but ‘Arjun Kapoor steals the Spotlight’, calls a Netizens. But all Reviews are not good as some viewers did not liked the film and called it a third grade movie. One viewer called it a’ bakvas storyline’ and others called it a complex movie compared to the first ‘Ek villain’. Let’s see the review of the film by the public, is it a hit or flop? Watch videoAlso Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Pose With Fans In This VIRAL PIC From Sets Of 'Pathaan' In Spain

