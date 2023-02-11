Home

Video Gallery

Entertainment News: Mohanlal’s Drishyam To Be Remade In Hollywood Soon – Watch Video

Entertainment News: Mohanlal’s Drishyam To Be Remade In Hollywood Soon – Watch Video

With the film's success leading to remakes in several languages, Drishyam is set to continue entertaining audiences for years to come. Whether you're a fan of suspenseful drama or strong acting, Drishyam is a must-see.

Drishyam Hollywood remake: Drishyam is a classic film that has captivated audiences around the world with its suspenseful plot and strong acting. Starring Mohanlal as Georgekutty, the film follows a man who must protect his family after they become involved in an accidental crime. The film’s well-crafted script and engaging storytelling have received widespread praise, and Mohanlal’s performance has been deemed one of the best of his career. The film’s director, Jeethu Joseph, has also been commended for his masterful direction. With the film’s success leading to remakes in several languages, Drishyam is set to continue entertaining audiences for years to come. Whether you’re a fan of suspenseful drama or strong acting, Drishyam is a must-see. Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam blockbuster ‘Drishyam’, starring Mohanlal, is all set to be remade in all non-Indian languages, excluding Filipino, Sinhala and Indonesian.

Also Read: