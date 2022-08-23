[videourl url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Sonali_Phogat_Life.mp4/index.m3u8″ mp4url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Sonali_Phogat_Life.mp4/Sonali_Phogat_Life.mp4″ thumb=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/INDIA_COM/Sonali_Phogat_Life.mp4/screenshot/00000013.jpg” duration=”106″ mediaid=”Sonali_Phogat_Life”Also Read - Sonali Phogat's Husband Died in Mysterious Circumstances, Here's What She Had Said About Her Struggles Then

Sonali Phogat Death: BJP leader and former big boss contestant Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in goa on Monday night. This is a shocking news for everyone, as she was posting on her instagram just hours before her demise. In this video we will tell you about the journey of sonali phogat, how she paved into politics and then Bollywood. Sonali Phogat was a native of Bhuthan Kalan village in Fatehabad district, Haryana. Initially she got into politics where she was the vice president of Mahila Morcha of BJP, Haryana. She was also in-charge of scheduled tribe morcha in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh. Watch video. Also Read - KK Birth Anniversary: Lesser Known Facts About The Music Maestro That You Should Know - Watch Video

Written by- Ananya