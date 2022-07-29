How To Transfer EPF Online: When switching from one job to another, an employee is required to transfer his/her Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account held with the previous employer to the new employer. Well now EPFO or employees provident fund organization has made provisions on its online portal that enables members to transfer their old EPF accounts to a new one in a few simple steps. Let us tell you that the online method of transferring EPF saves a lot of time and effort and also also involves uploading of documents online, thereby saving the time and issue of employees of getting the documents verified by the employer physically. So, if you want to transfer EPF online but do not know how to do so, then watch this video wherein we have explained a step by step process on the same.Also Read - Income Tax Return Video: How to File Income Tax Return Without Form 16 Explained